Stampede case: RCB marketing head, event management firm staffers sent to judicial custody till June 19

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marketing head and three DNA Event Management Company staffers, arrested on Friday in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives, to judicial custody till June 19.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing for RCB, along with Sunil Matthew, Kiran, and Sumanth from DNA Event Management, were arrested by the Cubbon Park police.

The 41st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) court questioned the counsel for the accused persons whether they were aware of the deaths outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the victory celebration event was held inside.

The counsel replied that the incident had taken place on the road, and it was the duty of the police to address it. They noted that Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar had participated in the event at the stadium even after reports of deaths in the stampede surfaced.

The counsel further submitted that if the police had not permitted the event, why did they arrange security measures? They argued that the police had not installed any barricades, and therefore, the government and the police were responsible for the incident. They highlighted that Shivakumar received the players, and the programme was attended by the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Deputy Chief Minister; however, the case is being lodged against the organisers.

It was also argued that the police had ensured safety at the event held in front of Vidhana Soudha, and why was it possible for them to ensure safety there but not at the stadium?

Police said the accused have been arrested in a joint operation at the Bengaluru International Airport.

According to sources, the hunt is on for Rajesh Menon, Head and Vice President of RCB, and K.T. Majeed, Director and Chief Financial Officer of DNA Event Management Firm.

The Karnataka Police in the FIR stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, DNA event management firm, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 118(2) read with Section 3(5) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt, when the act is done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 190 (unlawful assembly), 132 (criminal force to deter a public servant), 125(a) (filing false affidavit), and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts that endanger human life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

