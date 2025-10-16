SC to hear today pleas challenging SIR in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to hear on Thursday a clutch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will resume hearing the matter on October 16.

In the previous hearing, the Justice Kant-led Bench requested the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA) to communicate with the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to ensure the availability of paralegal volunteers and legal aid lawyers who can assist the persons omitted from the voters' list in filing appeals.

“The DLSAs must publicise contact details of these volunteers across villages, coordinate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and ensure that all eligible citizens are informed of their rights,” the apex court ordered, asking BSLSA to file a status report within a week.

In that hearing, the ECI refuted the allegations that a large number of names were deleted from the final voter list following the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, countered that the affidavits relied upon by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing on behalf of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), were incorrect.

Dwivedi told the apex court that several individuals claimed to have been “deleted” were never part of the draft list because they had not submitted their enumeration forms.

The ECI stated that a "false" affidavit had been filed, which amounts to perjury, and clarified that the individual in question had never appeared in the draft list, adding that the person had failed to submit the necessary enumeration form, leading to their exclusion from the final list. At this, the Justice Kant-led Bench expressed displeasure with Bhushan for submitting the affidavit without proper verification.

“The person should have disclosed the correct information; we do not appreciate this,” the apex court remarked.

Bhushan attempted to defend his position, stating that there were affidavits from 20 other individuals in a similar situation, and that it was not possible to verify their authenticity. However, the apex court said, “After our experience with this affidavit, we don’t know how authentic the others will be!”

It added that it was ADR’s responsibility to ensure the veracity of such affidavits before they were handed over to the top court.

Meanwhile, the ECI has announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

Addressing a press conference recently, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the upcoming Bihar polls as the “mother of all elections”, highlighting the extensive preparations made to ensure peaceful and transparent voting.

"We want to assure the voters of Bihar that the elections will not only be smooth and fair but also the most peaceful ever, with a special focus on law and order," said the CEC, joined by fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

