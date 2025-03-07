Ranveer Allahabadia Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch in "India's Got Latent" Controversy

Guwahati: YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia arrived at the office of the Crime Branch, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, on Friday.

His visit comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show, which has sparked legal and public backlash due to its explicit content.

The controversy began when an FIR was filed by the Guwahati Police on February 10, accusing several prominent influencers and YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahabadia, and Samay Raina, of promoting obscenity through their participation in the show.

The FIR references charges under various sections, including the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Cinematograph Act, specifically highlighting the inappropriate and vulgar discussions that took place during the episode in question.

Earlier, on February 27, Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch along with his advocate, where police officials recorded his statement as part of the investigation.

The police had registered a case under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, which involved charges of promoting indecent representation of women and engaging in obscene conduct.

On March 6, the legal proceedings surrounding the 'India's Got Latent' show escalated with the influencers appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi.

Among those present were YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the show's producers, Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari.

The group provided statements to the NCW Chairperson and legal team in connection with the controversial remarks made during the show.

The controversy began when a viral incident from the show drew sharp criticism from the public and netizens, leading to calls for stricter regulation of online content.

The show featured inappropriate comments from its guests, which led to widespread outrage. In response, Ranveer Allahabadia and Apoorva Makhija recorded their statements before the NCW to address the issue.

In the midst of the ongoing legal battle, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to social media to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fans.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, he acknowledged the messages he had received and reflected on the difficult times he was facing.

"Hello doston, kaise ho aap log? I know, maine aapke messages padhe hain, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat kar lun, lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge," Chanchlani said in the video.

He further asked for his followers' continued support when he resumes posting content. "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bas dhyan rakhiye sab log apna," he added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahabadia, who was also involved in the controversy, addressed the issue on social media.

Allahabadia had made a highly inappropriate comment during an episode of 'India's Got Latent', which drew considerable backlash.

In response to the criticism, Allahabadia issued a public apology on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," Allahabadia said in his video.

He further emphasized his commitment to using his platform more responsibly, particularly given his influence over younger audiences.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," Allahabadia said.

In a related development, the Supreme Court has granted Ranveer Allahabadia permission to resume his podcast, 'The Ranveer Show,' albeit with specific conditions regarding decency and morality. (ANI)