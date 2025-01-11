Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Savarkar Defamation Case; Next Hearing Scheduled for February 18

Pune: A special MP MLA Court in Pune on Friday granted bail to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Savarkar defamation case.

The Congress leader appeared before the court through video conferencing. The next hearing is on February 18.

The complaint was filed against Rahul Gandhi by the grandnephew of VD Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi made an alleged objectionable statement against Savarkar in London in March 2023.

According to the complaint, Rahul Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging accusations against Savarkar to tarnish his reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family.

Following the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, in April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, filed a complaint with a Pune magistrate regarding alleged defamatory comments made by Rahul Gandhi. These remarks were reportedly made during a gathering in London on March 5, 2023.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, counsel of complainant Satyaki Savarkar said, "Today through video conference he (Rahul Gandhi) appeared to which we objected that there is no such provision for an accused. This facility is not used. So accordingly we objected to it. But still, the court considering the circumstances granted permission. Also through video conferencing, he furnishes bail and the court has allowed his bail. The next hearing will be on the 18th of February."

In April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi went to England last month & in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person & Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary. We've been hearing a lot from Rahul Gandhi & some of his followers about so-called petitions & pensions. Those were actually sustenance allowance & clemency petitions. We've reached the court." (ANI)