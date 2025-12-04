Prez Murmu pays floral tributes to R Venkataraman on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tributes to former President R. Venkataraman on his birth anniversary at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramasamy Venkataraman, widely known as R. Venkataraman, served as the eighth President of India from July 25, 1987, to July 25, 1992. Born on December 4, 1910, in Rajamadam, Tamil Nadu, he made significant contributions to Indian politics, governance, and constitutional law during his long and distinguished public life.

Venkataraman completed his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Loyola College, Chennai, and later earned his law degree from the Law College, Chennai. He began practicing law at the Madras High Court in 1935 and later appeared before the Supreme Court.

Before entering formal politics, Venkataraman played an active role in India’s freedom movement. He participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942 and was detained for two years for his involvement.

After India gained independence, Venkataraman's political journey accelerated. He was elected to the Lok Sabha four times and served in various key portfolios, including Minister of Defence and Minister of Finance, in the governments of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

In 1984, Venkataraman was elected the Vice President of India and later assumed office as President in 1987. His presidency was marked by his strong command of constitutional law and his ability to navigate periods of political transition. During his tenure, he worked with four prime ministers and appointed three of them -- V. P. Singh, Chandra Shekhar, and P.V. Narasimha Rao -- as India entered an era of coalition politics.

In his autobiography, 'My Presidential Years', Venkataraman revealed that a Congress MP once approached him with the idea of seeking a second presidential term, a proposal he “categorically” declined, citing his desire to retire from active politics and avoid the manoeuvring required for re-election.

Throughout his career, Venkataraman was admired for his simplicity, intellect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to democratic values. His contributions extended beyond politics into public policy, governance, and the preservation of institutional dignity.

R. Venkataraman passed away on January 27, 2009. As his death occurred a day after Republic Day, several celebratory programmes were cancelled as a mark of respect. He was cremated with full state honours at Ekta Sthal near Raj Ghat.

--IANS