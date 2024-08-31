Petition demanding registration of criminal case against Kangana Ranaut filed in Chandigarh court

Chandigarh: A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misrepresenting historical facts and hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs in the film 'Emergency'.

The case has been filed with the area magistrate under section 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS. The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024.

Advocate Ravinder Singh, former president of District Bar Association Chandigarh and head of Lawyers for Humanity, who filed the case, said that in the film 'Emergency' made by Kangana Ranaut, an attempt has been made to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest place of the Sikhs.

Singh further added, "An attempt has been made to present Jathedar Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist, which is completely baseless. Because there was no such FIR against him. Because a Dharam Yudh Morcha was set up to implement the Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution and the government took it in the wrong way and attacked Sri Harmandir Sahib and innocent people were killed there, during which the then Jathedar Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale also became a martyr."

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22troubled-by-incidents-in-west-bengal%22:-robert-vadra-on-rg-kar-rape-and-murder

Singh urged the ED to launch a probe into the funding of the film. He further asserted that the film is made "without studying" the facts.

"Film was made without studying these things and the funding for this should also be investigated by the ED as to where is the money coming from for the production of films. Rather, her (Kangana Ranaut) films have been completely flopped in the past." Singh said.

Singh informed that the case has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for attempting to hurt sentiments and "create tension between two communities."

"We have filed a criminal case with the area magistrate under section 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS for the attempt made by Kangana Ranaut to incite religious sentiments of the people and create tension between the two communities. The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024. Under this, there is a provision for a maximum sentence of 2 years," Singh said.

—ANI