Noida Authority prepares special plan for street dogs following SC order

Noida: In line with the Supreme Court’s landmark directive on the protection and management of street dogs, the Noida Authority has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure their welfare and public safety.

According to Mahendra Prasad, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Noida Authority, a state-of-the-art street dog shelter has been established in Sector 94, which currently houses around 1,000 stray dogs. The facility provides medical treatment, vaccination, and sterilisation services. Dogs suffering from rabies are also receiving specialised care at the centre.

Prasad said a team of trained veterinarians and para-veterinary staff has been deployed at the shelter to monitor the dogs’ health and well-being.

“Around 50 dogs are being sterilised every day, helping control the growing street dog population in Noida,” he added.

In collaboration with two NGOs, the Noida Authority has also launched a citywide rabies vaccination drive, aimed at ensuring the safety of both residents and animals. The campaign is vaccinating stray dogs across all sectors of the city.

The authority is now planning to set up another modern dog shelter with the capacity to accommodate an additional 1,000 dogs. This upcoming facility will offer proper food, water, medical care, and housing, along with the presence of a full-time veterinarian and support staff.

To further promote humane management of street dogs, the authority is working on establishing around 1,500 dog feeding centres across Noida. These centres will provide regular food and water to stray dogs, reducing aggression and preventing them from wandering in search of sustenance.

For addressing complaints and emergencies related to street dogs, the Noida Authority has also issued a toll-free helpline number, operational round the clock. Another 24-hour helpline is expected to be launched soon.

Describing the initiative as a “step towards compassion and coexistence,” Prasad said, “Our aim is to ensure that both humans and animals in Noida live in a safe, healthy, and balanced environment.”

--IANS