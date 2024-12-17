Madras HC Orders Tamil Nadu Govt to Identify Causes, Tackle Vaigai River Pollution

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Tamil Nadu government to file a report identifying the causes of pollution in the Vaigai river and the proposed action plan to deal with the problem.

The bench, comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and P Pugazhendhi, took up the case suo motu after noticing a petition regarding dangerous levels of pollution in the Vaigai River.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Veerakathiravan admitted to the mixing of sewage in the river and assured the court that immediate action would be taken.

Veerakathiravan promised that a detailed action plan, in consultation with the departments of water resources, municipal administration, rural development, and the forest department, would be submitted to the court by January 20, 2025.

The court's order was issued in light of the severity of the pollution issue and the failure to implement its previous orders. The bench took suo motu cognizance of the reports from the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF), a non-governmental organization, which conducted a study on the river's pollution.

The study revealed that the water quality of the river is classified below grade D (suitable only for industrial use), which is far below the standards for agricultural or drinking purposes. Furthermore, due to the failure to comply with previous court orders for protecting the river, two contempt petitions have also been filed. (ANI)