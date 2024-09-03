Kolkata Rape-Murder case: Former ASG writes to CJI suggesting adoption of Sexual Assault Evidence Kits

New Delhi: In relation to the Kolkata rape and murder case, former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand has recently written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. In her letter, she suggested the adoption of Sexual Assault Evidence Kits and the appointment of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners to facilitate swift action in cases of crimes against women.

In her letter, Anand has proposed several suggestions aimed at strengthening the legal system to handle crimes against women, particularly focusing on rape. Her recommendations are intended to enhance the effectiveness of the justice system in addressing such cases.

Her recommendations include, the use of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection (SAEC) Kits. These kits are designed to systematically collect forensic evidence from victims, including swabs, bags, and forms for hair, body fluids, and other evidence needed for forensic analysis.

She also suggested for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE): SANE nurses are specially trained to collect evidence, provide immediate medical and psychological support, conduct forensic examinations, and offer expert testimony in court. Their training includes gender sensitization and awareness of unconscious bias.

Anand also suggested establishing Rape Crisis Centres (RCCs) in cities and certain towns and villages. These centres would provide comprehensive support for victims, including medical, psychological, legal, and financial assistance, acting as a central point for holistic care. These recommendations aim to improve the efficiency and support systems for handling cases of sexual violence, stated the letter.

The recommendations outlined above are inspired by successful and proven policies from other jurisdictions and are intended to complement the new criminal law regime. They aim to address the severe safety and dignity concerns faced by women in workplaces and public spaces, stated the letter.

The Supreme Court, as the guardian of constitutional rights and values, has appropriately taken suo moto cognizance of this case, highlighting the urgent need for laws and policies that address the gravity of such issues. It is crucial that our legal and institutional frameworks evolve to meet the scale of the problem, ensuring that such tragedies are not repeated and that justice is comprehensively served.

Anand stated that she has recently written letter as a woman, a concerned citizen, and a member of the Bar with 43 years of experience, including service as an Additional Solicitor General and extensive experience in criminal practice.

