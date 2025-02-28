Kerala High Court grants police protection to interfaith couple from Jharkhand

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala on Friday granted police protection to an interfaith couple from Jharkhand who fled to Kerala and got married.

Advocate Akhil Raj B said that the petitioners, one belonging to the Hindu community and one to the Muslim community had approached the Court to seek police protection from the unwanted interference by the family member of the first petitioner.

Speaking to ANI, the advocate said "The petitioners had approached us seeking Police protection because there was unwanted interference in their personal life by the family member of the first petitioner. The first petitioner belongs to Hindu community and the second petitioner is from the Muslim community."

The advocate said that the couple had been staying in Jharkhand and had been facing threats of honor killing and had moved to Kerala due to situations where they could not live in Jharkhand anymore.

Further, he said that the couple got married in Kerala on February 11.

The interim order granted by the Kerala High Court stated that the petitioners could not be taken back to Jharkhand until a proper and full hearing was conducted. The case for the same has been posted for next month.

"Today, the Kerala High Court granted an interim order stating that petitioners can't be taken back to Jharkhand until a proper and full hearing has been done in this. The case is posted for next month. Kerala High Court has also stated that petitioner's personal life shall not be interfered into by anyone, neither the Jharkhand Police nor petitioner's family," the advocate said. (ANI)