Karnataka HC adjourns Siddaramaiah's plea challenging court order to uphold Governor's decision to January 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea challenging the court's order to uphold Governor's decision against him in the alleged MUDA scam to January 20

CM Siddaramaiah had challenged the single-bench order of HC that had dismissed his petition on September 23, challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

In that judgement, Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

Siddaramaiah in his petition had questioned the legality of the sanction granted by the Governor permitting investigation against him under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction on August 17 on the applications filed by two Bengaluru- based social activists Pradeep Kumar SP and TJ Abraham and Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

Currently, Mysuru Lokayukta is investigating the MUDA scam following a September 27 court order to file an FIR.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah condemned the ED for writing a letter to the Lokayukta just before a petition was set to be heard in the High Court and questioned ED's investigation in the MUDA scam case.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on X, "Just a day before our petition is set to be heard in the High Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) writes to the Lokayukta - a move clearly aimed at influencing the judiciary. The ED's investigation itself is questionable. Even so, the proper course would have been to submit findings to the Lokayukta after completion. Instead, writing to the Lokayukta and leaking it to the media exposes a politically motivated agenda. Publicising this just before the hearing reflects a deliberate attempt to create prejudice and influence the judiciary's perspective."

The ED has also filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others. This case was prompted by a First Information Report (FIR) from the state Lokayukta concerning the MUDA, placing the Karnataka Chief Minister in a difficult situation.

Despite mounting allegations, Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated. He has refused to resign despite ongoing pressure from the BJP. (ANI)