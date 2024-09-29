Intent is to ensure law and justice dwell together: Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan on his appointment

New Delhi: After being appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Sunday, Justice Manmohan said that the intent is to ensure that law and justice dwell together.

He also asserted that the priority is to ensure that people get healthy food.

"I am very happy that I have been appointed (as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court). It's a humbling experience, and the priority of the court has always been to ensure that there is ease of living for the common citizens. That's what we intend to promote. The intent is also to ensure that law and justice dwell together. You would have seen that our endeavour in the last few months, when I was the acting Chief Justice, was to ensure that the hospital infrastructure and the drainage system improved. Also, we are trying to ensure that people get healthy food, that's the priority," Justice Manmohan told ANI.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Manmohan as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court during a ceremony held at Raj Niwas.

The swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Niwas was attended by Chief Minister Atishi and several other dignitaries. Several other dignitaries, apart from the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, and other senior officers of the Delhi government and judiciary, among others.

The Supreme Court Collegium had initially recommended Justice Manmohan for the position on July 11, 2024, when he was serving as the Acting Chief Justice. Later, the Collegium revised some of its recommendations, and on September 21, 2024, the Centre officially notified his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and subsequently became a Permanent Judge on December 17, 2009. He was later appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on November 9, 2023, before being elevated to the position of Chief Justice in 2024.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He completed his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and pursued a B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. Afterward, he attended the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, where he earned his LL.B. in 1987. In the same year, he enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. Justice Manmohan practiced primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi, focusing on Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Arbitration, Trademark, and Service litigation.

He served as a Senior Panel Advocate for the Government of India in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. On January 18, 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court.

In addition to his legal work, Justice Manmohan has taken a keen interest in extra-judicial activities, participating in and addressing various seminars and conferences of national and international significance.

—ANI