Hyderabad Court Grants Bail to Six Osmania University Students in Allu Arjun Residence Vandalism Case

Hyderabad: Six accused who allegedly vandalised Actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence recently in Telangana's Hyderabad were granted bail, a lawyer said, adding that they were produced before a Hyderabad court on Monday morning.

Advocate Ramdas, appearing for the accused, said that these students of Osmania University were protesting peacefully when the police attacked them, prompting them to act in self-defence.

"The students of Osmania Univesity were demonstrating peacefully. When the police force attacked them, they acted in their self-defence. Police filed a case against them. After their appearance before the judge today, six people have been given bail without any conditions and a fine," Ramdas told ANI.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Hyderabad, on Sunday evening some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering.

One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes, a police official said, adding that six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC).

Earlier, a case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor Allu Arjun's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.

DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, said that stringent action has been initiated against the accused. The police charged the accused in sections 190, 191(2), 331(5), 324(2), 292, 126(2), 131, and 331(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The protestors also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots along the ramp. The visuals from the spot showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants outside Allu Arjun's home, which were reportedly caused by the stone pelting.

The tensions heightened after public statements were exchanged between the actor and the government. According to Jubilee Hills Police, members of the OUJAC staged a protest outside Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, holding placards and chanting slogans.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday issued an apology for making remarks against the National media coverage of this issue, accusing the media of being biased.

"I apologise for losing my cool when asked continuous provoking questions on ongoing investigations and making unnecessary general remarks about national media. I feel bad that I got provoked and it was wrong and should have kept calm. I withdraw my remarks wholeheartedly," CP Anand posted on X. (ANI)