Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao's bail plea adjourned till March 19

Bengaluru: The bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who is currently in judicial custody over her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case, has been adjourned to March 19 in a sessions court.

4th Session Court today directed the DRI's counsel to file its objections by the next hearing, March 19.

Further proceedings will continue after the objections are submitted.

Ranya Rao had earlier filed a bail application before the Special Court for Economic Offenses, which was rejected due to the serious nature of the allegations against her.

Following this, her legal team moved to the Sessions Court in an attempt to secure her release.

While denying the bail to Ranya Rao, the Special Court for Economic Offenses said that the charges against the actress were serious. She was arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3, 2025, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after DRI officials intercepted her carrying gold.

The CBI has filed an FIR in the gold smuggling case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR has been registered under the Preventiontion of Corruption Act, 1988 and various sections of the Bharatiyatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta. The complaint discloses the cognizable offences under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 20148) r/w 61(2) of BNS.

According to the complaint, after Ranya Rao's arrest on March 3, two foreign nationals were also arrested on March 6 from Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India worth Rs. 18.92 crore, as per the complaint.

Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, has said that these cases involving passengers making trips from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).

In Ranya Rao's case, she travelled to Dubai multiple times, while the two arrested foreign nationals had previously arrived at Mumbai airport multiple times.

Gupta, in his complaint, has also suspected the possibility of the involvement of public servants and others. (ANI)