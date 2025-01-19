FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on "Fighting the Indian State"

Guwahati: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, has landed in trouble over his recent remarks, where he stated that "the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself".

An FIR has been registered against him at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement on January 15, 2025, during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarter at Kotla Road in Delhi. The FIR was registered under section 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS for "acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India," a cognizable and non-bailable office.

The complainant, Monjit Chetia, alleged that Gandhi's statement crossed the limits of permissible free speech and posed a serious threat to public order and national security.

Chetia claimed that Gandhi's words were an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State, creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments.

"By declaring that his fight is against the "Indian State itself," the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments," Chetia said in his complaints according to the FIR.

Chetia also suggested that Gandhi's remarks were motivated by frustration over repeated electoral failures. As the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi has a responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions, but instead, he chose to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India.

"Having been unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to incite disaffection against the central government and the Indian State. This behavior is particularly alarming, given his position as the Leader of the Opposition, a role that comes with the responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions. Instead, the accused has chosen to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India," the complainant said.

Chetia complained that Rahul Gandhi's remarks represent a direct challenge to the integrity and stability of the Indian State, warranting immediate legal action under Section 152 of the BNS. (ANI)