FIR filed against Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan for assault on 'manager'

Kochi, May 27 (IANS) An FIR was registered against popular Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday after his self-styled manager complained that he was assaulted by him.

In his complaint, Vipin Kumar said he was assaulted by the actor at his apartment complex near Kerala's Kochi.

According to Kumar, Mukundan was unhappy and irked as he was engaged in promoting a film of another popular actor, Tovino Thomas.

Kumar claims he has been engaged in operating the social media accounts of upcoming popular actors, including Mukundan, Thomas and a few others over the years.

Meanwhile, those close to Mukundan have flatly denied the charges made by Kumar.

Mukundan himself said that while there was no physical confrontation, he had broken Kumar’s sunglasses.

He also pointed out that Kumar works as a film public relations officer.

Police are getting ready to go forward with the procedures as they have registered an FIR and are expected to question Mukundan.

Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the apex body of 21 trade unions working at various levels of the Malayalam film industry, has, after hearing about the incident, decided to conduct a probe into the allegation levelled by Kumar.

Mukundan made his film debut in a Tamil film in 2011, and the next year, he got his first break in the Malayalam film industry through the film "Mallu Singh".

From then on, he started consolidating his position and is presently a sought-after actor in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

In 2022, he had a phenomenal rise in his career with the hit film "Malikappuram" and last year's "Marco" led to his stock peaking further and now he is rated as a top star.

Mukundan had, earlier this month, announced that he would be directing his first feature film and that it would be a superhero film.

Disclosing that the film was to be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies' Gokulam Gopalan and that it would be co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, he said the film's script will be by Maverick Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Stating that he would start working on this superhero film of his after he finishes his commitments in Telugu, Mukundan said that pre-production work for the film was currently on and that shooting would begin next year.

