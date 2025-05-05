Family members of slain father-son duo approach HC accusing Bengal Police of excesses

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) The family members of Late Hargobindo Das and Late Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in communal violence in Murshidabad of West Bengal last month, on Monday approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court accusing the state police of excesses against them.

The root of the complaint lies in the sudden police action on Sunday night at a safe house in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where the family members had recently taken shelter.

On Sunday night, suddenly, a team of police personnel from Bidhannagar City Police reached that safe house. The family members accused the police of entering the safe house by breaking open the door and trying to forcefully take them away from the place.

However, on being informed, a group of BJP activists led by the party councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh and state party leader Kaustav Bhattacharya reached the spot. After a heated exchange of words between the cops and the BJP leaders, the policemen left the spot.

The cops denied the allegations that they tried to forcefully take away the family members from that safe house. Instead, the cops claimed that they reached the spot to rescue them since a complaint was filed on Saturday evening that these family members had been abducted.

However, the family members denied the claims by the police and claimed they voluntarily came to the safe house. They also alleged that the cops wanted to take them away from the safe house so that they could be presented at a meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Murshidabad on Tuesday, much against their wishes.

On Monday, the family members approached the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, accusing the police of excesses on Sunday night. Justice Ghosh had admitted the petition, and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier, the family members had declined to accept the compensation cheque offered to them by the West Bengal government. However, they accepted the compensation cheques handed over to them by the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

