Delhi High Court Swears in two additional judges, strength now at 37

New Delhi: Two additional judges were sworn in at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, increasing the total number of judges to 37, while the court continues to function with a vacancy, as its authorised strength stands at 60.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru administered the oath to Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar during a ceremony at the court premises, attended by other judges and lawyers. The Centre had notified the appointment of the two judges on January 6, 2024.

The Union of India, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, officially notified the appointment of two advocates--Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar--as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday. Following the announcement, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the news on the social media platform X, stating, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as judges. I convey my best wishes to them."

The names of two other advocates, Shwetasree Majumdar and Tejas Karia, recommended by the Supreme Court collegium, are still pending approval from the Centre.

In a resolution passed in August 2024, the Supreme Court collegium recommended several advocates for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court. Of these, the Centre has approved the appointments of two advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium noted that the consultee judge had given a positive opinion regarding the advocate Ajay Digpaul's suitability for appointment as a judge of the High Court. The Department of Justice's inputs confirmed that the candidate's professional competence was highly regarded, and there were no concerns regarding his integrity.

With 31 years of extensive experience across various branches of law, including civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, and commercial law, the candidate has built a strong practice, particularly in civil and criminal cases. His participation in 42 reported judgements delivered by the High Court underscores his experience. Given these considerations, the Collegium concluded that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a High Court Judge.

Regarding Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, the collegium stated that the consultee judge also expressed a positive opinion on his suitability for the High Court bench. The inputs from the Department of Justice reflected his solid professional competence and spotless integrity. Vaidyanathan has an impressive track record, with appearances in 180 reported judgements, showcasing his extensive legal practice.

Additionally, his average net professional income over the last five years was Rs. 162.16 lakhs per annum. After reviewing all relevant facts, the Collegium determined that he is fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court. (ANI)