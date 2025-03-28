Delhi Court grants time to jail authorities to file medical report on Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court granted jail authorities time to file a medical report on former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

He is in judicial custody in an MCOCA case linked to Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu's organised crime syndicate.

Jail authorities filed a report on Friday and sought three days to furnish a detailed report on Naresh Balyan's health condition.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja granted jail authorities time and listed the matter for hearing on April 1. The court called for a medical report from jail authorities on Thursday.

During his production through video conferencing (VC) from Mandoli Jail on Thursday, he informed the court that earlier, he was undergoing treatment for anxiety.

After the hearing, the accused special judge Kaveri Baweja called for a report from the Mandoli Jail Superintendent/CMO on Balyan's medical condition to determine whether he requires any further treatment.

Meanwhile, the court had extended the custody of Naresh Balyan till April 16.

On March 1, the Court granted 60 days more time to the Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

In this case, he was arrested on December 4, 2024. The extension period expires on May 4.

The Court has already taken Cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. (ANI)