Court asks TMC leaders to furnish bail bond in a case over protest outside ECI

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday asked the counsel for Trinamool Congress leaders to furnish bail bond on May 13, the next date of hearing, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI).

TMC MP Derek O Brien, Mohd Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhle, Sagarika Ghosh and leaders Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Bishwas, Sudip Raha were summoned by the Rouse Avenue court.

Only one accused TMC leader, Vivek Gupta, appeared before the court.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal had granted exemption to eight accused persons from Personal appearance. They were represented through counsel before the court.

During the hearing, one of the accused, Shantanu Sen, was issued a summons afresh by the police. However, the summons issued to Sen was returned unserved. A report stated that he is not residing at the address given in the records.

On April 21, the Rouse Avenue court issued summons to 10 TMC leaders, including MPs Derek O Brien, Mohd Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhle, and Sagarika Ghosh.

The court had also issued summons to these leaders in a case related to a protest outside the Election Commission of India on April 8, 2024.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal had issued summons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet and a complaint filed by the Delhi police.

"I have perused the charge-sheet as well as the complaint under Section 195 CrPC. I take cognisance of the offences punishable under Section 188/145/34 IPC," ACJM Mittal ordered on April 21.

This case is related to an alleged disobedience of an order issued by a public servant and enjoining the unlawful assembly despite an order to disperse.

TMC leaders had allegedly gathered and protested at the Election Commission of India in April 2024 ahead of the General election.

The facts of the prosecution case are that on April 8, 2024, at around 4:00 PM, the accused persons gathered outside the main gate of the Election Commission of India and started protesting while holding placards and banners in their hands without permission despite the imposition of Section 144 CrPC.

It is further alleged that the accused persons continued to protest despite warnings regarding the imposition of Section 144 CrPC upon which the present FIR was registered. (ANI)