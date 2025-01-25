Centre Grants FCRA License to Banke Bihari Temple After Court Approval

New Delhi: The Central government has issued a license under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to Banke Bihari Temple, citing its frequent receipt of foreign currencies through offerings and donations from abroad.

Banke Bihari Temple, located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most famous and revered temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple houses an idol of Lord Krishna, known as Banke Bihari, depicted in a unique posture that symbolizes his divine play. The temple has long been a revered destination for devotees worldwide.

As per sources privy to the Ministry of Home Affairs' FCRA is approved after due application and its processing after court approval.

"The application for the license was submitted by a court-appointed management committee overseeing the temple's affairs," said the sources.

According to the management committee, the temple frequently receives foreign currencies in its offerings and seeks to accept donations from abroad to enhance its operations.

"Banke Bihari temple is currently managed by the court and it has formed a management committee. This management committee under court approval has applied for an FCRA license." said the sources.

Previously, the temple was managed privately by a family of priests. However, it is now under the management of a court-formed committee, which applied for the FCRA license to streamline the handling of foreign contributions.

With the FCRA license now granted, the Banke Bihari temple can legally accept and manage foreign contributions, which will help support its maintenance, activities, and charitable endeavours. This move is expected to bolster the temple's ability to serve its devotees and enhance its infrastructure.

The temple also became a centre for receiving large sums of foreign donations, which led to the need for a formal mechanism to manage these contributions in accordance with Indian law, resulting in the application for and granting of the FCRA license. (ANI)