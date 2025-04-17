CBI searches at Durgesh Pathak's residence, AAP claims BJP scared of party growth in Gujarat

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation teams arrived at the residence of AAP leader Durgesh Pathak to conduct searches on Thursday morning. CBI sources say that the searches are related to a case of alleged FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) violations registered by the agency.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday claimed that the same thing happened during the last Gujarat elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrested leaders from AAP.

"Due to the last Gujarat elections, the BJP central government had started arresting the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. And now that Durgesh Pathak has got the responsibility of Gujarat, today the CBI has raided his house," Bharadwaj posted on X.

AAP national secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the CBI raided Durgesh Pathak's residence days after he was appointed co-incharge of the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. He said the raids indicate that the BJP views AAP as a "growing threat" in the state.

"The CBI's raid on Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak's residence this morning- just days after he was named co-incharge for Gujarat elections 2027- sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat and is rattled by its rising influence," Pathak posted on X.

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the raids are being carried out to threaten Durgesh Pathak, who was recently put in charge of Gujarat.

"CBI has reached the house of Gujarat's co-incharge Durgesh Pathak. The Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, but still, there is no peace. BJP's condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as Durgesh Pathak was made co-incharge of Gujarat, the CBI was sent to threaten him. (ANI)