CBI registers multiple cases to probe Noida Sport City project 'scam'

Noida: Central Bureau of Investigation, at the directions of the Allahabad High Court, has registered three cases against various companies and their directors along with unknown public servants in connection with the alleged Rs 9,000 crore Sport City project 'scam' in Noida, the agency said.

The cases pertain to allegations of irregularities in the allotment, development, and sanctioning of Sports City projects between 2011 and 2014.

It was alleged that Noida Sport City Project aimed to develop world-class sports facilities with residential and commercial areas in Sectors 78, 79 and 150 of Noida.

After the allotment of projects, the related conditions were allegedly breached multiple times by the allotees/sub-leasees, allegedly in connivance with Noida Authority officials, causing suspected financial loss to the State exchequer at approximately Rs 9,000 crore and undue advantage to certain developers at the State expense, the CBI stated.

It was also alleged that no remedial measures were taken by the authorities, even after the CAG report pointed out irregularities.

In this connection, CBI conducted searches at several locations in Delhi and Noida leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital evidences.

The investigation is underway in the case, according to the probing agency. (ANI)