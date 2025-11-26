Bhupendra Patel pays tributes to Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Constitution Day.

At the Central Vista Garden in the state capital, the Chief Minister paid homage at the statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution, honouring Dr Ambedkar's enduring contributions to equality, justice and democratic values.

Gandhinagar Mayor Meena Patel, MLA Rita Patel, city BJP president Ashish Dave, officials of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and district administration, among others, were present on the occasion.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been observing November 26 as Constitution Day since 2015.

The day is marked across the country with the reading of the Preamble and a renewed commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Constitution Day, observed on November 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 and serves as a reminder of the principles that guide the nation - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The day honours Dr Ambedkar and reinforces citizens' commitment to democratic values.

It is celebrated across the country through the reading of the Preamble, awareness programmes and events that highlight the significance of constitutional rights and duties, making it an important occasion to reflect on India’s democratic foundation and the responsibilities it places on every citizen.

The Constitution of India was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, a body of eminent leaders, jurists, and thinkers that began its work on December 9, 1946.

Guided by Dr Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, the Assembly held 11 sessions over nearly three years, debating every clause and shaping a framework that balanced India's diversity with its democratic aspirations.

Rooting its values in India's social realities, the Assembly crafted a document that ensured fundamental rights, established the structure of government, and laid out principles for justice and equality.

The final draft was adopted on November 26, 1949, marking the beginning of India's journey as a sovereign, democratic republic.

