Abhinav Arora Case: Advocate Demands FIR Against YouTubers for Alleged Social Media Trolling

Mathura: Pankaj Arya, advocate of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora said on Saturday that the next date of hearing in the alleged trolling case is January 3.

The complaint was filed by advocate Pankaj Arya on behalf of Arora against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him on social media.

"We had a hearing in the Court today. The legal proceeding is underway...The next date of hearing has been scheduled for 3rd January," he said.

Elaborating on the case, Advocate Arya told ANI, "A bunch of people have started a campaign against Abhinav Arora and Sanatana Dharma. We have come to the court against this. We will not spare them, even if we have to go to the Supreme Court or the High Court. We have demanded an FIR against these YouTubers."

Earlier in October, family Abhinav Arora claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.

Notably, Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old. (ANI)