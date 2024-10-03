1984 anti-Sikh riots Tytler Case: Court records statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh, breaks down while deposing

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday recorded the evidence (statement) of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh, who was killed by mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during 1984 Anti Sikh riots. Badal Singh was a ragi in the Gurudwara Pul Bangash. She broke down while deposing in the court.

The Special CBI Link Judge Vishal Gogne recorded the evidence of Lakhvinder Kaur. Now the matter has been listed on October 15 for her cross examination by Tytler's counsel.

She deposed that she was told by granthi Surender Singh that her husband Badal Singh was killed by the mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash and Tytler was inciting the rioters.

She deposed that Singh told her that Tytler was telling the rioting mob "Sikho ko mar do Ujad do, Gurudwara ko aag laga do".

Complainant Lakhvinder Kaur reached the Rouse Avenue court to record her statement.

Her husband Badal Singh and other two were killed in the riots outside Pul Bangash Gurudwara on November 1, 1984.

The Rouse Avenue court had framed charges against Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler on September 13.

Before the court Lakhvinder deposed that marriage was solemnised in 1981. Her husband Badal Singh was working as ragi in Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

"My husband expired in November 1, 1984 at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the court of the anti-Sikh riots of year 1984," Lakhvinder Kaur stated.

He had dropped me at the village in Mujaffarnagar about two days prior to date of incident and he came back to Delhi, she added.

She deposed that Upon learning of the murder of my husband after 5 days She came to Delhi with my father in law. My elder daughter was ten months old. The younger daughter was born after the death of my husband.

In her deposition she stated that In 2008 Surender Singh Granthi met her in Karkardooma Court to attend the proceedings of cases of 1984 anti Sikh riots.

He upon recognising her as wife of Badal Singh, described the incidents wherein her husband was killed at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

He told her that he had seen Badal Singh exiting the said gurudwara and a mob took out the kirpan and stabbed him to death, she deposed.

He also told that her that he saw the present accused Jagdish Tytler cam there and was inciting the mob. Tytler was saying "Sikhon ko mat do, ujad do, gurudware ko aag laga do," she added.

Surender Singh told me that mob was engaged in violence. After killing my husband out his body in a cart and put burning tyres on him, Lakhvinder Kaur told the court.

After learning of the murder of my husband I contacted my lawyer who moved an application in karkardooma court for investigation of the case, she stated.

She also deposed that the Other persons who were affected by the riots also consulted by me. They gave the same information and the entire information given by me in included in the application.

The counsel of accused opposed the statement of witness that is based on account of Surendra Singh and same is in the nature of hearsay evidence and same is not admissible.

On the other hand, Public Prosecutor for CBI submitted that the Admissibility is matter of consideration after conclusion of evidence.

Defence counsel had also opposed the recording of evidence. Therefore, the same is declined, the court said.

—ANI