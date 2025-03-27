Russian President Putin accepts invite to visit India, Foreign Minister Lavrov says preparation on

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, as confirmed by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, Russian news agency TASS reported.

While addressing the "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda" conference through a video, Lavrov said that India is currently making arrangements for the visit of the Russian President. The conference is jointly hosted by the Embassy of India in Russia and the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Putin will be visiting India following the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first foreign visit to Russia following re-election in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said as quoted by Russian News Agency Tass.

Last year in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia on the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier in February, TASS reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia for the May 9 parade at Moscow's Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic Wa.

As per the military source cited by TASS, the visit by the PM has a "high probability".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said, TASS reported.

As per the military source cited by TASS, it was noted, "The issue of participation in the parade on Red Square of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces, which should arrive at least a month [before the parade] for rehearsals, is also being worked out."

Notably, the source mentioned issues concerning delivery of Indian military personnel are currently being discussed.TASS reported that earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that many invited countries confirmed their participation in the upcoming events in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. (ANI)