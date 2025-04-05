PM Modi receives unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Today's ceremonial welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Colombo's Independence Square was special. Sri Lanka accorded this honour to a visiting dignitary for the first time, making the gesture both historic and symbolic of the deepening ties between the two neighbours.

"A special welcome at Sri Lanka's majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead, " the MEA posted on X.

PM Modi, currently on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, was received at the grand ceremonial venue by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The welcome marked the beginning of a visit focused on fostering regional collaboration and fast-tracking joint development projects.

Earlier, on Friday, soon after his arrival, PM Modi was greeted at his hotel by members of the Indian diaspora and treated to a cultural performance, including a puppet show. The vibrant reception reflected the warmth and cultural bonds shared between the two countries.

PM Modi landed in Colombo following his visit to Thailand, where he held bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and participated in the BIMSTEC Summit. He also met other regional leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

In a rare gesture, despite the rain, six senior ministers of the Sri Lankan government were present at the airport to receive the Indian Prime Minister. These included Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa, among others.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the visit, he will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development initiatives supported by India. His last visit to the island nation was in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre lauded PM Modi's efforts to bring global recognition to Yoga, calling it a turning point for its growth in Sri Lanka. (ANI)