Piyush Goyal meets top business leaders in Switzerland, explores new avenues

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said he held insightful conversations with leading business leaders in Switzerland on exciting opportunities, partnerships, and new avenues for trade and investment between both the nations.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said he spent an engaging evening with Indian business delegates.

“Held insightful conversations on exciting opportunities, partnerships, and new avenues for trade and investment between India and Switzerland, emerging from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement,” he noted.

Goyal on Monday commenced his official visit to Switzerland as part of a five-day tour during which, he will also visit Sweden to further strengthen trade ties.

“Had a wonderful experience today visiting the Swiss Parliament and meeting my friend @ParmelinG, Swiss Federal Councillor. Had the opportunity to view some precious lithograph paintings, titled Cortège, made by the renowned Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier during his stay in Chandigarh in 1960,” said the minister.

He also met the Chairman and Committee Members of the recently established ICAI Switzerland Zurich Chapter.

“Had a detailed discussion on promoting India's fintech expertise and collaboration opportunities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector, especially in the innovative startup ecosystem,” said Commerce Minister.

Goyal also met CEOs of Swiss SMEs from the precision engineering, machine tools and advanced manufacturing sectors, and highlighted India's strong manufacturing ecosystem and explored collaboration opportunities, along with underscoring India’s potential to serve as a regional hub for global markets.

In a series of sectoral meetings, he interacted with CEOs of several Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences companies who are closely looking at investing in India.

“Had an exciting interaction on their vision & growth plans. Glad to hear their appreciation for India's growth potential, innovation ecosystem & the 'Make in India' success,” said the minister.

The visit marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with two of Europe’s most innovative economies. Goyal’s meetings are designed to facilitate high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries.

—IANS

na/