JD Vance's Children Embrace Indian Tradition in Kurta Pyjamas and Anarkali

New Delhi: As United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday morning, accompanied by his India-origin wife Usha Vance, the couple's three children charmed onlookers with their choice of clothing.

Ewan, Vivek, and little Maribel were all dressed in traditional Indian outfits, with the boys wearing kurta pyjamas while the toddler sported what looked like a mini version of an Anarkali style suit teamed with an embroidered jacket.

Vance arrived at Palam Airport in the national capital on his first official visit to India accompanied by the Second Lady Usha, their three children, and key members of the US Administration.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was at the airport to receive them. Visuals from the airport showed the minister, who was dressed in a white kurta pyjama, himself engaging in some conversation with Vance's eldest son.

The high-level diplomatic trip, scheduled from April 21 to 24, is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between the two nations.

After their arrival, a ceremonial guard of honour was given to the visiting dignitaries marking the formal commencement of the visit.

While the Vice President sported a classic navy blue suit paired with a red tie, Usha Vance looked elegant in a red bodycon dress with a white overcoat. The real showstoppers, however the children!

Embracing Indian tradition, Ewan and Vivek wore a kurta-pyjama sets in blue and bright yellow, matched with sporty footwear, while young Maribel turned heads in a blue embroidered anarkali jacket suit, also paired with sneakers.



As they descended the aircraft stairs, JD Vance was seen affectionately lifting his daughter.

Hoardings welcoming Vice President Vance had been set up around Palam Airport in anticipation of his arrival.

The visit includes key diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Both leaders are expected to delve into matters related to trade, economic collaboration, and defence partnerships.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented on the visit's significance last week, and said, “We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership... all relevant issues will be discussed. We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties.”

Jaiswal also acknowledged ongoing dialogues around a potential trade agreement with the US.

Following official meetings in New Delhi, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.

Preparations are underway at the Taj Mahal, where the Vice President and Second Lady are expected to admire the iconic monument’s timeless beauty.

Their visit follows the footsteps of previous US dignitaries, including former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who visited the Taj in 2020.

Adding a personal dimension to the trip, excitement has also spread in the village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, Usha Vance’s ancestral home.

Locals in the West Godavari district are hopeful the couple might make a surprise visit to the village, expressing deep pride in Usha Vance’s achievements.

This visit comes shortly after the Vance family concluded a three-day trip to Italy, where the Vice President met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and religious leaders, including Pope Francis.

Vice President JD Vance's visit to India concludes on April 24, with a scheduled departure at 6:40 am. (ANI)