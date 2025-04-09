Concerned about rhetoric from Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed concerns about radicalizing tendencies, attacks on minorities, and inflammatory rhetoric in Bangladesh, stating that India has been open about sharing these concerns.

Speaking at the CNN News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, he said, "No country wishes Bangladesh well more than us. That's almost in our DNA," highlighting the unique historical and cultural ties between the two nations

Jaishankar also commented on the meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's long-standing friendship with Bangladesh.

"We have concerns about the rhetoric which is coming out of the people in Bangladesh, we have concerns about the radicalising tendencies we see, we have concerns about the attacks on minorities. I think we were very open about sharing those concerns. As a country, no country wishes Bangladesh well more than us. That's almost in our DNA," he said.

He stressed the need for Bangladesh to hold elections soon, citing the importance of democratic traditions and the renewal of mandates through electoral processes.

"As a well-wisher, as a friend, I think we hope that they go the right way and do the right things, and as a country with a democratic tradition, democracies require elections; that's how mandates are given and mandates are renewed. So, we hope they go down that path," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised the unique people-to-people connection between India and Bangladesh, rooted in historical ties and cultural exchange.

"The main message from our side, which came out at the first meeting, is that our relationship with Bangladesh, for historical reasons, is a unique relationship. It is a fundamental people-to-people connection, much more so than any other relationship I can think of. That's something we need to recognise. So, it is not necessarily one of the government of the day," he said.

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday and reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Enunciating India's people-centric approach to the relationship, the Prime Minister highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism." (ANI)