Zubeen Garg: MP Gaurav Gogoi hails Rahul Gandhi for paying tribute in CWC resolution

Guwahati, Sep 24 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday hailed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for adopting a resolution in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) related to paying tribute to the late iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi said, “I am grateful to Shri Rahul Gandhi for understanding the pain and grief of the Assamese people and including a tribute to late Zubin Garg in the resolution adopted by the extended Congress Working Committee at Patna today.”

The CWC on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the untimely and tragic demise of Assam's singing sensation, Zubeen Garg, and extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to his grieving family and devoted audience.

“Singing in over 40 languages, he was a true ambassador of India's multicultural and multilingual heritage, an inspiring symbol of unity in today's socio-political climate, marked by division, hate, and polarisation,” the resolution said.

Assam on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg, who was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati. In keeping with his wish, fans sang “Mayabini” – the song he once said should be sung when he passed away – as thousands joined the final journey under the blazing sun.

The track, first featured in the 2001 Assamese film Daag, held a special place in the singer’s heart. The funeral procession began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and drew massive crowds along the route.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries, paid their respects.

Garg’s body was laid to rest after a second autopsy confirmed no foul play in his death. The 52-year-old singer had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Adding to the poignant scenes, his family brought his beloved dogs – Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya – for a final goodbye.

Zubeen Garg, whose music cut across genres, was more than just a singer for Assam. He was a cultural phenomenon who shaped a generation’s soundscape. Before the last rites of the music maestro, the second round of post-mortem of Zubeen Garg was completed at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

