Zubeen Garg death: Singapore toxicology report sent to SIT, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Singapore government has forwarded the toxicology report related to the death of iconic singer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg to the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The report, however, is yet to physically arrive in Guwahati, where the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a detailed probe into the case.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the SIT has made “substantial progress” in the investigation and is on course to file the chargesheet within the stipulated timeframe.

“The team is working day and night to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg,” Sarma said, expressing confidence in the pace and integrity of the inquiry.

The death of Zubeen Garg on September 19 in Singapore, where he was on a yacht trip in the sea, sent shockwaves across Assam and the entire Northeast.

Following his death, the state government ordered a high-level investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding it.

His mortal remains were brought back to Guwahati, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respect. His ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra recently by wife Garima Garg and family members.

The SIT, led by senior CID officers, has already made multiple arrests in connection with alleged evidence tampering and concealment linked to the case.

Those arrested include festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sarma, two of his bandmates -- Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

Moreover, Sandipan Garg, cousin of the late singer who travelled with him in Singapore, was also taken into custody along with two personal security officers of Zubeen Garg. All of them are now under judicial custody.

Addressing public speculation and criticism, CM Sarma urged people to maintain faith in the investigative process.

“Those who question justice for Zubeen Garg should reconsider their stance before December 15. The SIT’s diligent work will speak for itself,” he asserted.

Sarma also warned against politicising the sensitive case.

“Some have tried to draw premature conclusions, but justice will prevail,” he said.

In a separate remark, the Chief Minister aimed at political opponents, accusing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of “acting as a Pakistani agent.”

Sarma claimed he possesses evidence but would act only after the ongoing investigations and elections conclude.

--IANS

tdr/dan