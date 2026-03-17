Zero tolerance policy against drugs, assets of criminals will be seized: Maha CM

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) In light of the recent crackdown on drug traffickers in the Motibag area of Nagpur, the State Government will implement a 'Zero Tolerance' policy against narcotics. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced in the Legislative Assembly that strict action will be taken, including the seizure of properties belonging to those involved in such crimes.

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The discussion was initiated by member Pravin Datke regarding raids on the houses of drug traffickers in Motibag, where stocks of marijuana and firearms were seized. Members Vikas Thakre, Vikram Pachpute, and Dr. Nitin Raut also participated in the debate.

The chief minister said that cases have been registered under various Sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. The process of filing chargesheets is underway, and the next stage will involve the legal seizure of the accused individuals' properties. He further stated that if illegal constructions are found, the Municipal Corporation will take appropriate action by serving notices as per Supreme Court directives.

CM Fadnavis told the Assembly that special campaigns will be launched in sensitive areas to curb such crimes. He warned that police officers in charge of these areas will be held accountable if such incidents recur.

He said that 'Operation Thunder' has been implemented successfully, adding that Nagpur Police have uncovered 907 crimes in the last 11 months. Approximately 1,254 kg of narcotics, valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, has been seized.

“To make anti-drug operations more effective, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was established on August 31, 2023. This system has been expanded to all police stations across the state and strengthened through the creation of new posts.

"The government is not just registering cases but focussing on tracing 'forward' and 'backward' links to destroy the entire supply chain. Coordination with the Central Government and other states for Intelligence sharing has enabled action against interstate and international drug networks,” said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that any police personnel found to have direct or indirect involvement in drug cases will face immediate dismissal instead of mere suspension.

Noting the serious issue of minors being used in drug trafficking, he informed that a proposal will be sent to the Central Government to lower the legal age for prosecution in such crimes from 18 to 16 years.

--IANS

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