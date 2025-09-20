Zero tolerance important to curb drug-related crimes, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Amid increasing drug-related crimes, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to tackle it.

"The country can move towards a superpower with the effective implementation of law and order. While maintaining law and order, drug-related crimes are becoming a challenge for the police force, and for this, the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. It is essential to use modern technology to solve crimes in the cyber sector in line with the changing times," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his speech at the conference on 'Reimagining the Police Force for India's Economic Development', organised to mark the 10th Foundation Day of the Indian Police Foundation.

CM Fadnavis said, "There must be unity in the police force as well as in society. This reduces negativity in society, and the state and the country can move towards sustainable progress."

"The nature of crimes has changed with time, and progress is possible if new technology is used along with the sustainable values of the old times. Accordingly, a new police organisational structure was created in 2023. A state-of-the-art cybersecurity lab has been set up to help solve crimes faster. Other countries have also demanded to set up a lab like our state. With the help of AI, complex crime cases are being solved faster," he added.

He highlighted that the Constitution provides for checks and balances in the police system, and many officers have made transformative improvements using the available laws.

He also mentioned that since the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act are laws of the British era, necessary changes are being made in them on the basis of democracy. It is necessary to use new technology and digital platforms to make the role of the police more effective.

"Crime is increasing through social media and online platforms, and it is necessary to use new technologies and methods such as data analytics, machine learning and digital tracking, for a quick response to online crimes. Our economy was based on agriculture. Even now, the agriculture sector is as important as ever, and with the changing times, the economy is dependent on the service sector. The economy of the state or the country depends on the service sector for 55 to 65 per cent. The challenges of the economy based on both these sectors are different. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the definition of the changing service sector," said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis stated that, along with the modernisation of the police force, efforts should also be made to maintain sustainable values.

The Chief Minister pointed out that he is proud that the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Police have always maintained high standards.

"It is a commendable matter that the police are discussing the economic development of India today, and the brainstorming sessions held in today's programme will be important to bring about further positive changes in the police force. The government will positively consider the new measures that come out of this brainstorming," he assured.

At the conference, a discussion took place on police governance and protecting digital borders: the need for strategic police-industry collaboration to create stability in the investment ecosystem and the world.

