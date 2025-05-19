'Zero achievements, only advertisements', K'taka BJP chief slams Cong govt's Sadhana Samavesha

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday criticised the Congress-led government over its 'Sadhana Samavesha' celebrations to mark two years in governance, saying that it has zero achievements but only advertisements.

The government is holding celebrations in Hospet town on May 20. BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra questioned, "What is the purpose of this 'Sadhana Samavesha', Mr Chief Minister?"

Speaking to the media at his residence here, Vijayendra criticised the government, saying, "Prices have been continuously rising. Corruption has become a regular feature in the state. Hindu activists are being murdered one after another."

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of failing to introduce any new schemes for farmers and said that no development programmes have been announced for women. "They have not created employment for the youth or provided them with a life of dignity," he added.

"Greater Bengaluru has today become 'Water Bengaluru'. Even a small amount of rain floods the city. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar speaks of grand projects, but metro work in Bengaluru is neither progressing rapidly nor being completed on time. And they talk about extending the metro to Tumakuru," he said.

"Development has come to a total halt. What have they achieved in two years? Even ruling party MLAs are openly saying they are not getting funds for development. As first-time elected MLAs, we are unable to even construct a single school classroom in our constituencies," Vijayendra remarked.

He further alleged that MLAs are not being provided with basic infrastructure for hospitals or irrigation facilities. "Despite all this, the state government is indulging in extravagant spending. People are laughing at this government; they are criticising its functioning," he claimed.

"This is a wasteful and drama government. A government of advertisements. They have deceived the people of the state without even delivering the promised guarantees properly. This 'Sadhana Samavesha' is one of zero achievements," he said.

"The people have no positive opinion about this government. The government must find funds to fulfil the guarantees, but is merely announcing guarantees as if that alone is an achievement. Shouldn’t there be developmental work alongside the guarantees?" he asked.

"MLAs today are unable to raise their heads and walk with dignity," Vijayendra maintained.

He continued, "They can’t even fill potholes in Bengaluru. Have they been able to provide homes for the urban poor who have no shelter? During the BJP rule under the Ganga Kalyana scheme, every constituency used to get 20 to 25 connections. Now, they’re giving one or two, like alms."

Vijayendra criticised the event as ridiculous, saying, "Under the PM Kisan Samman scheme, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa used to give additional amounts to farmers. They’ve stopped that too. The 'Raitha Vidyanidhi' scheme has been halted...They are discontinuing BJP government’s schemes. This government has no vision for development. Amidst this, organising a 'Sadhana Samavesha' is laughable."

"The Congress government is trying to throw dust in the eyes of the people with advertisements. They try to suppress the Opposition's criticism. But today, even the ruling party's own members are speaking out about the lack of development," he stated.

"In order to register a protest against this government, we are constantly protesting. We recently held a 'Janakrosha Yatra'," he said, responding to a question.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister must take responsibility for the total lack of development in the state and Bengaluru in particular," he said.

--IANS

mka/dpb