Zero achievement: Karnataka BJP on Cong govt completing two years

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress government for its 'Sadhana Samavesha' celebration to mark two years of coming to power, claiming that it has zero achievements and endless advertisements.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said, "Beyond the glossy headlines and front-page ads, government stands exposed for rampant corruption, relentless price hikes, soaring farmer suicides, alarming maternal deaths, escalating crimes against women, Hindu lives under constant threat, deteriorating infrastructure, safe harbour for anti-national elements, skyrocketing unemployment, broken promises and failed guarantees, stalled development and suspension of farmer welfare schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Raitha Vidyanidhi, and more. "

"The youth, women, and elderly are completely disillusioned. Their daily struggles are magnified by continuous price hikes and the increased financial strain on their savings," Vijayendra charged.

He stressed that "rising atrocities" and "crimes" have pushed Karnataka into the national and international spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

"Namma Bengaluru, once hailed as the Silicon Valley of the East, is now plagued by pothole-ridden roads, choking traffic, frequent flooding, and overflowing sewage. Tech giants are pulling out, investors are alarmed, and infrastructure is collapsing - but the government remains indifferent," Vijayendra criticised.

"Farmers, our backbone, were abandoned during their time of distress. Their cries are unheard by this heartless government," he stated.

Maternal mortality is at an all-time high, reflecting a shattered healthcare system and a government that has failed its most vulnerable, he noted.

Vijayendra claimed that when it comes to real work, the Congress government has nothing to show.

The only 'Sadhana' this government has mastered is "lavish spending" on offices and "deceptive" advertisements, he said.

Notably, the BJP, in full-page newspaper advertisements, released posters on how prices of essential commodities have increased during the tenure of the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

The BJP has provided a comparative chart of prices of essential commodities and the schemes and projects brought out during the tenure of the BJP and halted by the Congress-led government.

--IANS

mka/svn