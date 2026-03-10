Zakaria Street in Kolkata turns into vibrant food hub during Ramadan

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) The iconic Zakaria Street in central Kolkata transforms into a bustling culinary hotspot during the holy month of Ramadan, drawing thousands of visitors every evening who gather to savour a wide array of traditional delicacies and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Located near the historic Nakhoda Mosque, the narrow street comes alive with colourful lights and the aroma of freshly cooked food as locals, tourists, and food enthusiasts throng the area after sunset. The neighbourhood becomes one of the city’s most popular destinations for iftar, the meal that breaks the day-long fast.

During Ramadan, numerous temporary food stalls line the street, offering a variety of dishes inspired by Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines. Popular items include kebabs, haleem, sewai, lachcha paratha, sheermal and bakarkhani roti, alongside fruits, sherbets, and fritters sold by street vendors.

Grilled kebabs remain among the most sought-after dishes, with long queues often forming outside popular stalls serving smoky skewers fresh off the grill. Visitors also relish delicacies such as mutton haleem, biryani, chicken chaap, and rich desserts like shahi tukda.

Food bloggers and visitors often describe Zakaria Street as one of Kolkata’s most vibrant Ramadan experiences, where every stall has its own speciality and the entire area glows with festive lights. Along with savoury dishes, vendors also sell sweet treats and refreshing drinks, including the popular “mohabbat ka sherbet”, adding to the celebratory mood.

Apart from cooked food, stalls offer fruits such as watermelon and pineapple, along with several varieties of dates that are traditionally consumed to break the fast. Zakaria Street itself holds historical significance in Kolkata and is known for its bustling markets and eateries. According to a report by Nithin Belle published in Khaleej Times, the street becomes one of the city’s busiest evening destinations during Ramadan, attracting large crowds for iftar and late-night food outings and turning the area into a vibrant celebration of the holy month.

