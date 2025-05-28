‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ reverberates at Gujarat’s Babasaheb Ambedkar University

Ahmedabad, May 28 (IANS) Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted a one-of-a-kind event on Wednesday, which saw the coming together of students and faculty members to take a unified pledge towards realising the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ dream.

While the students and faculty gathered on the occasion, wearing patriotic spirit on their sleeves, the ‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ theme reverberated with all those present, exuding confidence in the power of youth for bringing a decisive change.

The event saw students from various parts of the country, including Delhi, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Itanagar, and Ahmedabad, coming together under the national initiative - “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti” to take a unified pledge titled “My Bharat, My Pledge.”

With banners of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” fluttering in the breeze, students vowed to uphold democratic principles and contribute to the nation's development.

The event has been spearheaded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), symbolising India’s unity in diversity and the collective resolve of its youth to uphold civic values, national pride, and inclusive progress.

The program, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featured live and recorded messages and coordinated pledge ceremonies, representing a powerful national moment of youth-driven commitment to building a stronger, self-reliant Bharat.

Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ami Upadhayay, showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women-centric schemes as well as the Centre's thrust on women-led development.

“Prime Minister has always focused on women's empowerment. His vision is to enable a level-playing field for women and also create a talent-based environment where women are not ignored or denied opportunities because of their gender,” she said, while lauding the government for facilitating the transformational change.

The event affirmed the fact that love for the nation and patriotism know no boundaries, and every student and every stakeholder remains united in achieving the dream of Viksit Bharat.

