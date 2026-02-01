YSRCP seeks Centre’s intervention over 'political violence' in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) Strongly condemning what it calls the 'murder attempt' on former Minister Ambati Rambabu, YSR Congress Party on Sunday sought the Centre’s intervention over 'political violence' in Andhra Pradesh.

The main opposition party termed the murder attempt on its leader a shocking assault on democracy and a sign of collapsing law and order in Andhra Pradesh. It said the incident reflects a dangerous trend of targeting opposition voices and intimidating those who question the government.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Y.V. Subba Reddy condemned what he described as a large-scale, hours-long attack on Rambabu’s residence by TDP cadres in Guntur while police remained passive.

He said, on the direction of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party would raise the issue of ‘deteriorating situation’ in Andhra Pradesh before the Central government and the Union Home Ministry to seek restoration of law and order and protection for political leaders.

MP Gurumoorthy also denounced the attack and murder attempt on Ambati Rambabu as a disgraceful act and a symbol of the coalition government’s decline. He criticised the rising “excesses” of the ruling alliance, claiming that constitutional governance has been replaced by arbitrary rule and that police are complicit in enabling attacks and clashes.

He announced that YSRCP would lodge complaints with the Central government, in Parliament, and before all relevant commissions. Warning that “times do not remain the same forever”, he said a dangerous culture is emerging in which questioning leaders are silenced, their homes attacked, and fear is spread.

He expressed concern that the state is heading toward instability and revealed that a complaint has already been emailed to the Union Home Secretary, urging immediate Central intervention to protect law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Youth Wing State President Jakkampudi Raja criticised the Naidu government for encouraging what he called a culture of political vendetta. He remarked that the police system has been reduced to a “private army” and that attacks on YSRCP leaders intensified after reports clarified that no animal fat was found in Tirupati laddu ghee.

He warned that the public would hold the government accountable and demanded dismissal of the state government and imposition of President’s Rule.

Former MLA Katasani Ramireddy called the attack on Rambabu ‘inhuman’ and accused the coalition government of targeting YSRCP leaders to divert attention from its own failures. He blamed the police for failing to maintain peace and reiterated the demand for President’s Rule. He warned that YSRCP would launch large-scale agitations if attacks on its leaders continue.

