YSRCP condemns Andhra govt’s move to allocate temple lands without auction

Amaravati, May 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s opposition party YSR Congress has condemned the TDP-led coalition government's move to allocate temple lands without transparent public auctions.

YSRCP senior leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu said on Friday that the government order issued earlier this month, amending the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Immovable Properties and Other Rights (Other than Agricultural Lands) Leases and Licenses Rules, 2003, is "sinister attempt" to plunder the sacred assets of Andhra Pradesh’s temples, which form the backbone of the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Vishnu highlighted that the Endowments Department manages 4.67 lakh acres of temple lands, a sacred trust meant to sustain religious institutions. He criticised the TDP government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, for permitting leasing of these lands to select organisations under the pretext of "charitable activities" for up to 33 years at nominal rates, bypassing mandatory public auctions.

He alleged that this move violates High Court and Supreme Court rulings, which mandate auctions for leasing temple lands and require prior court approval for any transfers.

By disregarding these legal safeguards, Vishnu argued, the TDP government is jeopardising the financial stability of temples, as auctions ensure competitive bidding and maximise revenue for their welfare.

The former MLA pointed out that the issuance of G.O. No. 139 without cabinet approval raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability. He accused the government of orchestrating a deliberate strategy to allocate assets worth thousands of crores to favoured institutions and cronies.

Vishnu recalled a similar incident during the TDP’s 2014-19 tenure, when leaders attempted to seize 83.11 acres of Sadavarti Satram land near Chennai for just Rs 22.44 crore. He noted that YSRCP’s legal battle, backed by Supreme Court intervention, led to a re-auction that fetched Rs 60.33 crore, underscoring the importance of auctions in protecting temple interests. Vishnu warned that the current policy, with 87,000 acres of temple lands already encroached and only 1.60 lakh acres generating revenue, risks repeating such scams on a larger scale.

Expressing solidarity with religious organisations, Hindu Dharma protection groups, and concerned citizens, the YSRCP leader echoed their demand for the immediate withdrawal of G.O. No. 139. He vowed that YSRCP would pursue all legal avenues to safeguard temple lands, refusing to allow the TDP government to distribute these sacred assets like "lentils and jaggery" or let them "melt away like camphor in offerings."

Vishnu urged the people of Andhra Pradesh, devotees, and stakeholders to join YSRCP in opposing this policy and called on the government to uphold transparency by conducting public auctions and adhering to court rulings.

