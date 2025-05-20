YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Bangladesh connection emerges, was planning a visit

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) As the investigation into YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s alleged espionage for Pakistan proceeds, her fresh links with Bangladesh seem to have emerged, thereby bringing her under greater suspicion and scrutiny of the agencies.

The YouTuber has been accused of spying for Pakistan and also charged with sharing secret and strategic information with the enemy nation. She is said to be in touch with multiple Pakistani agents, including some of the operatives of ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

While Haryana Police probes the alleged collusion of the YouTuber with the agents in pushing a Pakistani narrative and using her social media presence to influence gullible locals here, the officials stumbled upon a crucial piece of information, which shows that the YouTuber was planning a visit to Bangladesh soon.

It has access to Jyoti’s visa form application, which shows that the next destination on her itinerary was Bangladesh. An undated Bangladesh visa application form shows her name inscribed on the form, in which she filled up her ‘temporary address’ as the one in Uttara, Dhaka.

The visa application form is, though undated, the probe team believes that her visit was intended to align and position with Bangladeshi operatives in the garb of the video shoot.

The ‘spy’ video blogger was also grilled by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials on Tuesday over alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO).

Officials with knowledge of the investigation disclosed that her recent foreign trips to Pakistan, China and other nations are being closely examined.

Many reports said that the Haryana YouTuber remained remorseless during the interrogation and insisted that she was being targeted for her free speech.

She has been accused of sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, raising concerns about security breaches, particularly in the backdrop of ghastly Pahalgam attacks. Her proposed visit to Bangladesh, after the regime change there, raises fresh security concerns.

