Youths gets their playground back within 2 hours of Scindia's prompt action in Ashoknagar

Gwalior, Feb 3 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took swift action on a complaint from local youths during his visit to Ashoknagar district, ensuring the removal of encroachments from a playground.

Read More

On Tuesday, when Jyotiraditya Scindia was going to attend a foundation stone laying ceremony for a substation in Dungarsara village in Ashoknagar, under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency he represents, a group of youths stopped his convoy on the way.

The Union Minister came out of the car and listened to the youth’s complaint patiently and he immediately instructed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to address the issue.

The youths had told the Union Minister that the only playground in the area had been encroached by some people. After receiving clear instruction from Scindia, the officials swung into action and removed the encroachment in two hours.

Later, when Scindia was returning after attending the event, he saw the youths playing in the same playground. The Minister not only met the youths again but played cricket with them to boost their morale.

Notably, Scindia was on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Guna and participated in multiple events, including an event for people with disabilities in Ashok Nagar late on Monday.

Addressing the programme, the Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi by replacing the term differently-abled with 'Divyang' had given a new direction to the country's thinking, sensitivity, and perspective.

“This soldier of yours will always stand with you and fight for your respect, empowerment, and self-reliance,” Scindia said during his address.

He also said that service was not a matter of governance for the Scindia family, but a sacred duty that has been fulfilled for generations.

He clarified that the target of providing services to a total of 8,240 differently-abled people across the entire parliamentary constituency, including 1,456 in Ashoknagar, 1,745 in Guna, and 5,250 in Shivpuri, was not merely a statistical figure, but a commitment linked to the hopes, dignity, and future of 8,240 families.

--IANS

pd/rad