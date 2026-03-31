Youth will get to know about India's culture: Jain community hails inauguration of Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, March 31 (IANS) Members of the Jain community and followers of Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj, on Tuesday, expressed their happiness on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here and hailed the inauguration of Samrat Samprati Museum on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

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Siddharth, a resident of West Bengal's Kolkata, called the event named 'Bharat Viraasat Mahotsav', "a world class work".

"I have only seen a glance of the museum. That was absolutely outstanding. We want that such world-class institutions should be made in other places too. We will be grateful if such a thing is built at the birthplace of Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj," he told IANS.

Shashikant, another Kolkata resident, added, "What PM Modi has done is a link to Lord Mahavir's message 'live and let live'. We are fortunate that our Prime Minister also follows Jain traditions. People will be motivated."

Another attendee, Sandeep Navlakha told IANS, "We are really proud of the way PM Modi and Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj have promoted our Jain culture and heritage. We run Murshidabad heritage development society."

"Maharaj's birthplace is in Murshidabad. We wish that such a museum, even if in a small form, is made there so that his (Maharaj's) heritage collection is preserved and people get to know about Jain history," he added.

Speaking to IANS, an attendee who came all the way from Patna, said, "Today the Samrat Samprati Museum was dedicated to the country, this will be remembered for ages. This museum will play a key role in India's heritage journey."

An Ahmedabad resident, Rakesh, also spoke to IANS about the inauguration of the museum, adding: "It is a very big event. I myself have been associated with its library for many years now."

Another person, who attended the inauguration event, praised PM Modi's guidance.

He said, "PM Modi's guidance is very important for the future generation. It has been PM Modi's efforts that people know about India and its culture. One can find the blend of all religions in India. The goal of all religions is the same 'live and let live'."

He also added, "Youths will get to know about India's culture (after today's event)."

Mukesh, another member of the Jain community, got emotional while speaking to IANS about the grandeur of the event.

"I have never seen such a big and historic programmee. I also visited the museum. I have not seen such a museum in the country. We are grateful that we got to see Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj as well as PM Modi," he said.

After attending the event, another resident Pragya told IANS, "We are very happy that PM Modi came here. We received a good message."

A resident of Ahmedabad also expressed his happiness with PM Modi's visit.

"Wars are happening around the world but due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership there is peace in India. We are extremely grateful that PM Modi is coming here today," he said.

--IANS

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