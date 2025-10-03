Youth used as pawns, those who instigated violence will be identified: Ladakh L-G (IANS Interview) 

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the Union Territory is calm and normal after the sudden outburst of violence last month. He added that the administration is alert and on its toes to ensure that trouble mongers don’t exploit the opportunity to their advantage again.

In a special interaction with IANS, the Ladakh LG claimed that young people were used as pawns during the September 24 violence in the UT and the administration was in the process of identifying and isolating instigators for necessary action.

Below are the full excerpts of the interview:

IANS: How is the situation in Ladakh today? Who instigated the violence there?

Kavinder Gupta: The violence that erupted in Ladakh on September 24 was extremely unfortunate and tragic, resulting in the loss of four young lives. I express my deep sorrow.

Those young people were used as pawns. This should not have happened. We are committed to maintaining peace and calm in Ladakh. There are some people who do not want Ladakh to remain peaceful.

The situation has been brought under control. We are getting support from the common people as well. Overall, the current situation is peaceful. However, for maintaining peace and calm in the province and ensuring that such an outbreak doesn’t recur, it is essential to identify and isolate those who instigated the violence. However, the innocent ones will not be harmed at all.

IANS: What is your reaction to the Ladakh Apex Body's refusal to negotiate with the Central Government?

Kavinder Gupta: In the past also, all problems in Ladakh have been resolved through talks. Dialogue remains the only way forward and only communication can resolve all problems.

IANS: Sonam Wangchuk's wife has written a letter to the President and Prime Minister demanding his immediate release. What is your reaction to this?

Kavinder Gupta: I have also received his wife's letter. However, any action by the Home Ministry must be based on credible evidence obtained under the National Security Act (NSA). There will be an investigation.

The good work done by Sonam Wangchuk should be commended. But, it is also a matter of investigation as to how the violence suddenly escalated in peaceful Ladakh, in a single day. If we hadn't stopped violence within an hour-and-a-half, Leh would have been burnt. Who were the people behind it? This is a matter of investigation.

IANS: Will this violence affect Ladakh's tourism?

Kavinder Gupta: I assure you that the situation will improve. The local people are also saying that the atmosphere deteriorated due to some individuals. This is a border state, so such incidents should not and will not happen again. The people of Leh-Ladakh have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the country during the 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars, and the Galwan Valley clash. The deaths of four people are a lesson for us. It is important to find out who instigated the violence. An investigation will be conducted.

IANS: Opposition parties are crying foul over the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk? What is your reaction?

Kavinder Gupta: Everyone knows who is trying to weaken the country. From Shaheen Bagh to "Gen Z," the public has seen and recognised those who try to instigate public sentiments. There were attempts to provoke others by citing the example of Nepal, but the people rejected them. There were attempts to spoil the civilisational traditions of Ladakh, but we will not allow them to do so. Yes, a mistake was made, but such a mistake will not happen again.

IANS: How do you view the RSS completing 100 years?

Kavinder Gupta: Any organisation can last so long only if its foundation is strong. There is neither casteism nor religious fanaticism in the RSS.

The RSS has always stood in national interest. It has been functioning in the same way, as it was when it was founded by Dr. Hedgewar in 1925. I consider myself fortunate to be a volunteer of the RSS.

Whatever I have learnt, has been from the RSS. Those who see the Sangh only from a distance, question it, but those who have seen the Sangh up close have always respected it.

