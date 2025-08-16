Youth run over by car in Jaipur; accused on the run

Jaipur, Aug 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident in Jaipur's Murlipura area, miscreants crushed a 35-year-old man under the wheels of their Scorpio car in broad daylight, leading to his death.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday near Road number 5, close to the Khatushyamji temple.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Alok Singhal, the victim has been identified as Chandrashekhar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in Murlipura on rent.

The victim worked as a labourer in Jaipur.

The sequence of events began when a Scorpio car carrying four to five youths collided with another car while heading towards the Sikar Highway.

Following the collision, the miscreants got out of their vehicle, pulled out sticks, and smashed the glass of the car.

This led to a heated altercation with the other driver.

As the dispute intensified, local residents gathered at the spot and opposed the miscreants' violent behaviour.

When the crowd attempted to stop them, the youths tried to flee in their Scorpio car.

In the chaos, Chandrashekhar, who was among the onlookers, fell on the road.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the miscreants deliberately drove their SUV over him.

The impact left him critically injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the brutal act created panic and outrage among locals.

An angry mob soon gathered, but the police managed to control the situation and prevent further unrest.

Chandrashekhar was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and seize the Scorpio car.

The incident has sparked widespread anger in the area, with residents demanding strict action against the culprits.

Officials assured that the accused will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

The tragic killing of Chandrashekhar has left us shocked, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the city, officials said.

--IANS

arc/khz