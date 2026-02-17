Youth powering nation's march towards becoming third largest economy: Delhi Speaker

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday that the youth are powering a resurgent India that is moving steadily towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Addressing the 35th Annual Day and Prize Distribution Function of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, University of Delhi, Gupta said the youth are not just the beneficiaries of a developed India but the primary architects of this transformation.

Highlighting the national vision, Gupta spoke about the roadmap for Viksit Bharat championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the energy and innovation of the young generation are the driving forces behind the PM Modi's mission to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"Always remember, your degree is not just a piece of paper, but a declaration of your responsibility towards society," he remarked.

Invoking Babasaheb Ambedkar's iconic call to 'Educate, Organize, and Struggle', the Speaker emphasised that in the modern context, this means using education to solve national challenges and drive inclusive growth.

Praising the college, he said, "This institution is not merely a structure of bricks and stones, but a symbol of the dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who envisioned social transformation through education."

The event was attended by the college administration, faculty members, and a large gathering of students.

During the ceremony, the Speaker presented awards and certificates to meritorious students for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and extra-curricular activities.

Addressing the awardees and the wider student body, the Speaker stated that "Your success is the result of your hard work and the guidance of your teachers. To those who may not have received awards today, remember that failure is only an indication that greater effort is needed."

He said the real race of life begins outside college, where your character and attitude will matter more than your degree. Do not be afraid to take risks; those who rise after falling are the ones who create history.

Gupta further observed that in the age of technology and modernity, students must remain grounded in their roots and human values. He lauded the college administration and faculty for their role in "shaping young minds for nation-building."

He introduced the students to the rich heritage of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by screening a documentary titled 'Veer Vithalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha'.

The documentary chronicles the historic journey of the Assembly from 1925 to 2025.

The Speaker explained that while the building is popularly known today as the Old Secretariat, it holds a profound place in national history as the original Secretariat and the first Parliament of India.

