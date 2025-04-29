Youth of the country is ready and disruptive: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded the nation's youth, calling them ready and disruptive, and further stated that the country's youth were establishing milestones in research and driving breakthrough innovations.

Addressing the YUGM Conclave held in New Delhi, the PM said,"The youth of the country today is R and D-- ready and disruptive. They are setting new research milestones. The youth of the country today is driving breakthrough innovations... India was recently represented at the global level in the Higher Education Impact rankings. Today, the number of Indian institutions is increasing globally, and not just that, top universities have also started opening branches outside, which will enhance academic exchange. Talent is the trinity of temperament and technology; this will transform the future of the country."

Speaking about India's AI Mission, Modi said that world-class infrastructure, featuring high-quality data and research facilities, was being built.

"Through the AI mission by India, world-class infrastructure of high-quality data sets and research facilities will be built. Excellence is also being enhanced... we are working towards our vision of making AI in India the best. We are working on having India included in the list of the best future technology," Modi said.

He further stated that super hubs of artificial intelligence, intelligence systems and others were being launched at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay.

"Today, super hubs of artificial intelligence, Intelligence Systems, Bioscience, Biotechnology, Health and Medicine are being launched at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay. Today, the Wadhwani Innovation Network has also been launched. A pledge has also been made to advance research in collaboration with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. I congratulate the Wadhwani Foundation, our IITs and all other stakeholders for this effort," Modi further stated.

Regarding the goals of developed India, the PM stated that a 25-year timeframe has been set, further emphasising that the journey needs to be completed in the shortest possible time.

"We have set a time frame of the next 25 years for the goal of a developed India. We have limited time; the goals are big. I am not referring to the current situation. That is why it is essential that the journey of our idea, from prototype to product, is completed in the shortest possible time. When we reduce the distance from lab to market, the results of research start reaching people faster. This also motivates the research..." he further said. (ANI)