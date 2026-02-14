Youth must lead journey towards ‘Viksit Arunachal 2047’: CM Pema Khandu

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Feb 14 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called upon the youth of the state to take the lead in building a “Viksit Arunachal” by 2047, stressing the importance of informed participation, awareness of public policies, cultural pride, and economic self-reliance.

Addressing the ‘YuvaSoch, Naya Arunachal’ interactive programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arunachal Pradesh State unit, at Tawang, the Chief Minister urged young people to move beyond rhetoric and actively engage with government policies and developmental initiatives to bring about meaningful social transformation.

Khandu said the platform had enabled constructive deliberations on a wide range of issues concerning the future of Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the significance of February 14, the Chief Minister said the day holds special importance for Tawang and the state as it marks 75 years since Major Ralengnao “Bob” Khathing hoisted the national tricolour in Tawang in 1951, formally integrating the region with India.

Recalling the historic expedition, Khandu described Major Khathing as a multi-faceted personality -- a teacher, soldier, administrator, and diplomat -- and termed his mission to Tawang as a defining moment in the consolidation of India’s northeastern frontier.

He noted that the expedition was undertaken in accordance with the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, following the 1914 Simla Agreement, which led to the delineation of the McMahon Line. “Without firing a single bullet, Major Bob Khathing ensured the peaceful integration of Tawang. Unfortunately, his immense contribution remained largely absent from mainstream history for decades,” Khandu said.

He recalled that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged states to identify and honour unsung heroes. In response, Arunachal Pradesh constituted a committee to research and document local freedom fighters and historical figures, thereby bringing long-forgotten contributions to public knowledge.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to study the history and culture of their respective tribes and communities, cautioning that a society disconnected from its roots risks losing its identity.

Khandu emphasised that the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and “Viksit Arunachal 2047” can only be realised if the youth move in the right direction, stressing the importance of continuous learning even after completing formal education.

“Being a graduate or post-graduate is not enough. If you are unaware of government policies and programmes, you cannot effectively serve society,” he said, adding that BJYM workers must act as a bridge between the government and the people.

Highlighting the Seva Aapke Dwar (service at the doorstep) initiative launched in 2017 to bridge the gap between the administration and citizens, the Chief Minister said that over 15 lakh beneficiaries have availed benefits through the programme so far. He urged youth organisations to actively participate in such outreach initiatives.

Reiterating the guiding principles of “Nation First, Party Second, Self Last” and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” Khandu called for a strong focus on Antyodaya -- uplifting the poorest individual through effective implementation of government schemes.

Reflecting on developments since 2014, he said the Northeast has received unprecedented attention at the national level, citing frequent visits by Union Ministers to remote districts of Arunachal Pradesh and sustained focus on the region in successive Union Budgets.

He described the recent Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as historic and lauded its emphasis on youth aspirations, farmers, and business communities. He also welcomed provisions for the development of Buddhist heritage sites, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s unique position as a state where both Mahayana and Theravada traditions coexist.

On the economic front, Khandu described hydropower as Arunachal Pradesh’s “lowest hanging fruit,” stating that nearly 19,000 MW of projects are currently at various stages of development against a potential exceeding 50,000 MW.

He said the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri project is nearing completion, while the Dibang Multipurpose Project and the 3,097 MW Etalin project are progressing steadily.

The Chief Minister said the state has secured 12 per cent free power and up to 26 per cent equity participation in hydropower projects, which would significantly enhance revenue generation in the coming years.

He also spoke about the mining sector, noting that coal blocks have been auctioned and exploration of minerals such as graphite and vanadium is underway, which would further strengthen the state’s economy.

“Arunachal must stand on its own feet. Being a special category state should not be a matter of pride but a reminder that we must become self-reliant,” he remarked.

Highlighting the role of women in the state’s socio-economic transformation, Khandu said over 1.5 lakh women are now associated with Self Help Groups across Arunachal Pradesh, contributing to rural economic growth.

He also referred to the Vibrant Villages Programme being implemented in border areas, stating that improved infrastructure, connectivity, and livelihood initiatives are transforming remote villages through coordinated efforts of district administrations, the Army, and central forces.

Welcoming the implementation of the Women’s Reservation provision under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from 2029, the Chief Minister urged young women to actively participate in leadership and policy-making.

He underscored the importance of preserving indigenous languages, traditions, and attire, encouraging the youth to promote local identity and be “vocal for local.” The Chief Minister announced plans to strengthen research and preservation of tribal heritage through institutional initiatives.

