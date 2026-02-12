Youth kills two over superstition linked to wife's miscarriage in MP's Sangrauli (Ld)

Bhopal/Singrauli, Feb 12 (IANS) In a shocking act driven by deep-rooted superstition, a 21-year-old youth allegedly beheaded two elderly neighbours and injured two others in Lohara village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Thursday, suspecting them of casting some magic spell that caused his wife's recent miscarriage.

Read More

The accused, identified as Chhatrapati (21), carried out the brutal attacks in the early hours of Thursday between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., police officials said.

According to police, the accused used an axe and a local sharp weapon to commit the heinous crimes.

Sangrauli Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gayatri Tiwari, told IANS that the incident stemmed from Chhatrapati's belief that Phool Kumari (50) and Kamal Singh (65) had used sorcery against his wife, leading to her miscarriage.

"He (the accused) harboured this suspicion for days and planned the act meticulously," SDPO Tiwari said.

Conflicting accounts emerged about how the victims were lured.

One version suggests Chhatrapati barged into their homes uninvited and attacked them directly.

Another indicates he had prepared an earthen altar two days prior for a "puja" (ritual) and invited neighbours under the pretext of seeking blessings or support amid his distress over the miscarriage.

A couple of neighbours attended to console him, as he appeared deeply stressed.

Material used in the puja was later spotted at the site, lending credence to the planned ritual angle.

After the ceremony, Chhatrapati suddenly turned violent, attacking the gathering with sharp weapons.

Phool Kumari and Kamal Singh were beheaded on the spot, and their bodies could not even be rushed to medical facilities due to the severity of injuries.

Two others -- Ram Bhajan Singh (35) and Sumitra Singh (38) -- were also assaulted while intervening or during the chaos.

They sustained injuries but are described by the police officer as "not grave" and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"The survivors told investigators that the accused entered their house in the early hours and launched the assault without warning," the police officer also said.

Chhatrapati is now in police custody, and a thorough investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events, motive, and any prior warnings of his mental state.

Police have recovered the weapons and are questioning the witnesses in connection with the horrific attack.

--IANS

sktr/khz